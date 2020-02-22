Citizens cleaning, returning to life after the flood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River here in Jackson continues to recede... uncovering homes that are soaked in dangerous flood waters, as well as the ruined trappings of life inside.
There is a fish in Kenneth Short's carport. The water rose and the fish came in... and now Short and his family are moving out.
“We lost everything. This area here that we’re actually at, we were in the bottom of the bottom," he said. "Directly behind our home, the Pearl River sits probably about 400-500 yards. So we were directly in the flood zone. You know, we got hit pretty hard.”
Their neighbor, Derek Tominello, was also removing all his worldly possessions from his home.
“Taking the furniture out and just everything. There’s no keeping nothing, not in this area, anyway. so, just taking it out by the curb, and you know, one step at a time,” he said.
Short's brother, Warren Fleming, says the entire house smells like mildew, and everything in it is ruined. The family has found an apartment to live in, but this experience has also had a very emotional impact on them.
“It’s a humbling experience. It teaches you, you know, that God really has a plan, you know, you’ve just got to be ready to start over and get everything back in motion you know. It’s just it kind of hurts to lose it all, you know, but it’ll come back eventually,” said Fleming.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Hinds County Emergency Operations Center, the City of Jackson, and other agencies had boots on the ground today helping people find their footing again.
MEMA has released a list of safety measures to be taken if you’re cleaning up after the flood.
- Wear protective gear.
- Remove standing water.
- Remove or discard things that can’t be cleaned.
- WHEN IN DOUBT, THROW IT OUT.
- Use fans or dehumidifiers, unless you have mold. A fan can spread the mold.
- Clean surfaces with soap and water, and dry them quickly afterward.
- Disinfect all surfaces with a bleach and water mixture, made up of one cup of bleach and five gallons of water, but don’t mix the chemicals.
