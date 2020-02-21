Yazoo Co. principal indicted for aiding ex-police chief accused of strangling child

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury handed down an indictment for Philip Turner, the principal of Yazoo County High School.
Prosecutors say Turner concealed or aided a man wanted for a felony, Samuel Carter, to escape or avoid arrest.
Carter, who was the Tchula police chief at the time of the incident, is accused of strangling a child in August 2019.
A male student told authorities Carter shoved him into an occupied girl’s restroom and choked him. Carter said the student attacked him.
Carter and Turner were indicted on January 31, 2020.
Days later, Turner filed a motion of recusal (READ) for district attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver.
Turner claims Oliver has a 'personal vendetta' against him because her son is a student at the high school and has been disciplined in the past.
Oliver responded to the accusations (READ), claiming they “reek with desperation” and are not supported by any evidence.
Turner’s attorney also filed a motion for discovery for a transcript of the Grand Jury proceeding explaining why Turner was indicted. (READ).
WLBT has reached out to Oliver for more details on why Turner was charged.
