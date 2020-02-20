Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds and showers will clear out tonight, but temperatures will drop below freezing by morning. Winds will make it feel even colder with wind chills in the 20s most of the night and Friday morning. Despite having plenty of sunshine Friday, highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Winds will become light during the day. Expect another cold night Friday night and Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s, but the winds will be light. Frost is likely. Saturday will be sunny with highs well into the 50s. Saturday night with be dry with lows in the 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the middle 60s. Next week looks a little unsettled with occasional showers, but we aren’t expecting a tremendous amount of rain. Highs will be in the 780s and 60s Monday and Tuesday with a chance for showers. It will turn much colder on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Northerly wind tonight and tomorrow between 10 and 15mph with higher gusts. Wind chills will be in the 30s this evening and 20s overnight and tomorrow morning. Average high this time of year is 62 and the average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:37am and the sunset is 5:51pm.