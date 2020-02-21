Siemens ‘disagrees strongly’ with Jackson mayor’s view of company in response to $89 million settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Siemens has issued a statement after settling more than $89 million dollars with the City of Jackson.
In the statement a Siemens spokesperson said that Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s characterization of the company was one-sided.
It reads:
“Siemens disagrees strongly with the Mayor’s characterization of the company and contract. Among other shortcomings, this one-sided view failed to acknowledge broader water and sewer system issues. Because the settlement is not yet finalized, Siemens cannot comment further.”
On Wednesday Mayor Lumumba announced the settlement with Siemens after a lawsuit was filed against the company in June of 2019.
Siemens was contracted to revamp the city’s water billing system in 2013. They promised efficiency but the mayor said they brought only obstacles instead, and cost the city millions of dollars.
