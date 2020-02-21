Receding flood waters reveal piles of trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As folks along the Pearl River think about cleaning their homes from the impacts of the flooding-- others look to clean up the trash that’s now washed up.
The Pearl River is still receding. But it’s leaving behind an ugly and dirty truth. Christopher Lockhart owns Capital City Kayak Adventures.
“That’s the thing about trash...it floats and it flows," said Lockhart. "It might be a bottle that came all the way from north Mississippi that found its way stuck in our creeks. Or it could be a bottle from Madison that found its way from the Chick-Fil-A to the Pearl River. But majority of the creeks that go through the city, they do drain into the river.”
We’ve introduced you to Lockhart before, during a previous Pearl River Clean Sweep. Last year, they were stationed in several spots up and down the Pearl and collected more than 40 thousand pounds of trash.
“No matter how much cleaning you do, that trash is going to flow from somewhere,” Lockhart noted.
As we rode along to the edges of the water Thursday, we saw everything from old bottles, Styrofoam cups and tires.
“Some old trash," explained Lockhart. "You’re going to find bottles and Pepsi cans that haven’t been in circulation in decades. So, that stuff gets unearthed and uncovered. But at the end of the day, it’s a personal responsibility. Wildlife didn’t put the trash there, we did.”
It’s enough to grab the attention of the first family.
“The trash that the rising waters has brought to our friends and our neighbors is quite frankly unbelievable," said Governor Tate Reeves. "And so I believe that as we move to the future, we should all be willing to do our part to help in that cleanup effort. And my family is certainly ready to roll up our sleeves and my family is certainly ready to roll up our sleeves and help.”
First Lady Elee Reeves plans to lead a volunteer effort to clean up when the water fully recedes and they know where they can have the biggest impact.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.