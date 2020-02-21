Driver critical after crash on I-20 in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 20 westbound in Warren County at exit 11.
According to MHP, the driver was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Preliminary reports indicate that the driver was traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, they lost control and left the roadway, striking several trees in the median.
All lanes were blocked on the westbound side but they have since been opened.
The crash is currently under investigation and more information will be released pending the notification of family members.
