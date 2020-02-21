Man stabbed to death during fight between employees at Wendy’s restaurant in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a fight at a Wendy’s restaurant in Pearl.
Greg Flynn, Public Information Officer with the City of Pearl said that the man was stabbed after a fight between two employees in the kitchen of the Wendy’s restaurant on Pearson Road.
No other injuries have been reported. One person has been taken into custody.
Officials said that customers were inside the building at the time.
