Man critically wounded in Bailey Avenue shooting that stemmed from past dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning on Bailey Avenue at Mayes Street. (Source: WLBT)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | February 21, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 1:08 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning on Bailey Avenue at Mayes Street.

The incident happened just after 11:30a.m.

A man was shot in the back by another and according to police, it stemmed from a past dispute.

Police had the area around Deerfield Pest Control sealed off as they focused on a small vehicle in the lot following the shooting.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition. The suspect immediately left the scene.

