Man critically wounded in Bailey Avenue shooting that stemmed from past dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning on Bailey Avenue at Mayes Street.
The incident happened just after 11:30a.m.
A man was shot in the back by another and according to police, it stemmed from a past dispute.
Police had the area around Deerfield Pest Control sealed off as they focused on a small vehicle in the lot following the shooting.
The victim is currently listed in critical condition. The suspect immediately left the scene.
