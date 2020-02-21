Jackson child advocate celebrates 105th birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, Ruth Powell Hobbs reaches a milestone that few achieve. She turned 105 this week.
Hobbs continues to support two organizations that she helped to establish years ago, Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth and the Jackson Retired Community Chorale.
Additionally she continues to be active in the Mary Church Terrell Literary Club. Mrs. Hobbs enjoys writing poetry, and reading one of her poems at birthday celebrations.
At her retirement community, she enjoys making crafts and playing bingo.
