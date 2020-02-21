Godbolt’s brother shares emotional testimony on day 6 of trial

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Another emotional day of testimony during the Cory Godbolt trial. Thursday was day six of testimony in Pike County.
It was an excruciating more than half an hour in the courtroom for Cory Godbolt’s older brother.
Chris Godbolt Jr. began to cry as soon as he was seated. Judge David Strong allowed him to be briefly excused. He cried or fought back tears during most of his testimony.
Goldbolt told the court he was finally able to talk to his younger brother after daybreak following several calls trying to speak with him.
Chris wiped his face repeatedly as he said Cory told him he was at Shelia Burrage’s house.
The elder sibling said he asked his brother if Shelia was dead and Cory answered, “Yes”.
Chris said he begged Cory to stop.
Cory told Chris that he had been shot by Ferrell Burrage, Shelia’s husband.
The defense maintains that Godbolt committed the acts because he was trying to keep his family together.
Under cross examination, Chris said Cory said he loved his children and asked his brother to take care of them.
At the start of his brother’s testimony Cory Godbolt also cried and during much of the statements he kept his palms together in front of his face, periodically wiping away tears.
Three people took the stand during Thursday morning.
They included a couple who testified that Godbolt stole their car and a 911 dispatcher.
The fourth witness, Angela Hardy, testified that she was on the phone with her close friend, shooting victim Shelia Burrage, when Godbolt arrived at her home.
Hardy told the jury she heard Shelia ask her husband Ferrell Burrage who was at the door.
She said he did not answer and Hardy added that she heard a boom and gunshots.
Then Hardy said she heard Ferrell over the phone saying ‘Oh, oh.’ She then left her job in Brookhaven and she and her husband went to the Burrage home.
There they found out the couple had been killed.
Hardy also said she tried to call Shelia Burrage again and the phone was picked up but she heard something like movement and then nothing.
