First Alert Forecast: chilled sunshine Friday; quiet weekend ahead

PEARL RIVER UPDATE: The river continues to fall, moving below flood stage in Jackson by the end of the weekend. The river will be approaching a crest this morning in Simpson and Copiah counties; by early Saturday in Monticello, into early Monday at Columbia. These locations could see their crests within the Top 5 on record, also rivaling the floods of 1983 and 1979. This includes several roads being inundated with water and homes and camps being affected as well.