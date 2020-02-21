First Alert Forecast: chilled sunshine Friday; quiet weekend ahead

PEARL RIVER UPDATE: The river continues to fall, moving below flood stage in Jackson by the end of the weekend. The river will be approaching a crest this morning in Simpson and Copiah counties; by early Saturday in Monticello, into early Monday at Columbia. These locations could see their crests within the Top 5 on record, also rivaling the floods of 1983 and 1979. This includes several roads being inundated with water and homes and camps being affected as well.
FRIDAY: A frosty start, but at least, sunshine will be there to greet you on a Friday morning. It won’t do a whole lot in the temperature department, only managing highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll stay dry and clear overnight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s; a hard freeze possible along and north of I-20.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will hold firm through Saturday – after starting off in the 20s, we’ll manage highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows will drop into the upper 30s as a few clouds begin to sneak in. Those clouds will thicken through Sunday with temperatures running in the lower to middle 60s. A stray shower will be possible late in the day, but 95% of the weekend to stay dry for all.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A new system will push through, bringing scattered storms Monday. Highs Monday will run into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms could be gusty during the afternoon hours. We’ll trend drier Tuesday – ahead of another system that will usher in much colder air by mid-late week. This could also kick up a few showers Wednesday; highs will top out in the 50s; dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday in the wake of that front.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
