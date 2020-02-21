FBI investigating after JPS computer system hacked

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is dealing with a network interaction after a recent cyber attack.
School officials said in a statement that its information technology team, along with outside cyber-professionals, performed a full assessment of its computer system.
They say student and employee information has not been compromised.
Superintendent Errick Greene discussed cybersecurity in a recently-posted YouTube video.
Greene said the FBI is assisting their investigation in trying to understand exactly what happened to compromise their system.
He said the nature of the attack was not a data breach, but one that makes it difficult for them to access the data within their system.
Greene said they’ve been going through device-by-device to try to restore the network without causing further harm--something he notes will take a long time.
He said they’re unable to reveal too much information about the attack because it could possibly interfere with the investigation.
“This is a crime,” he said. “A crime was committed here and we want to make sure the folks who committed the crime, they get their justice served.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.