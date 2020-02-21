Baptist provides grief counselors for staff members after two employees shot and killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday morning two hospital employees were gunned down in the Baptist Medical Center’s parking lot in Jackson.
Now, grief counselors are stepping up to show their support.
“We are here for our staff through everything, throughout life,” said Chaplain Heath Ferguson, Director of Pastoral Care and Faith Relations for Baptist.
A tragic shooting claimed the lives of two Baptist employees, 32-year-old Christina Deloris Davis, a clerk at the hospital and 64-year-old Brownie Luckett, Jr. a security guard.
“We are paying attention to those who are traumatized by this, anyone who is grieving and the affects this has on them.”
When the unthinkable happened, many staff members struggled to cope that’s why the hospital has grief counselors on standby for those who need extra words of encouragement.
“Our chaplains are on the floors, in offices, everywhere checking on all the staff.”
A few efforts have been made to honor the victims legacy that lives on inside the walls at Baptist, starting with a prayer cross.
“We brought this special prayer cross that has never been used before in here to honor our coworkers who lost their lives and honor their legacy.”
4 years ago Baptist built their first prayer cross for patients, families, and staff members.
“The prayer crosses in total have received a total of a quarter of a million prayers!”
In this same room hundreds of those grieving embraced for a prayer vigil for the victims.
“We prayed together, love one another, look after one another, and wanted to remind those that we are here for them”
So if you are a member of the Baptist family Chaplain Heath Ferguson wants you to remember; "nobody gets ignored, you are not forgotten. You will get the care you need.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.