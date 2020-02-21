Arrests made after shots fired during shoplifting attempt at Madison Walmart

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are in custody after a shoplifting incident at the Madison Walmart on Grandview Boulevard.
Madison police said that it happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
Loss prevention employees at the store noticed a man shoplifting in the store. When they confronted him, the man left the store produced a handgun and fired several shots into the air.
The man got into a car where another man and woman were waiting. The woman jumped out of the car and tried to run away. Stephanie Collom, 27, was arrested at the Shell Fuel Station near Walmart. She’s facing charges of Accessory to Felony Shoplifting.
The man driving the car was also arrested. He’s been identified at 33 year old Conerly Chapman. He has been charged with Accessory to Felony Shoplifting. Approximately $2,000 worth of Walmart merchandise was recovered from the car he was driving.
The man who shot the gun, got out of a car and tried to run as well. He was eventually arrested near I-55 behind Walmart. This man remains unidetified. He was transported to the University of MS Medical Center after admitting to taking illegal drugs. Upon his release from the hospital he will be charged with Felony Shoplifting, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.
A .380 semi-automatic pistol, was recovered from this man.
