Alabama St. looks to extend streak vs Southern

SQUAD LEADERS: Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Leon Daniels is also a key contributor, producing 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Jaguars are led by Damiree Burns, who is averaging 8.8 points and five rebounds.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 43.8 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He's also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.