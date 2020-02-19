Wednesday Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Occasional showers tonight and Thursday with breezy conditions to go along with it all. This may add another inch to three inches or so to the rainfall, but no severe weather is expected. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area between 9pm tonight and 9am Thursday. River levels are dropping across the area, with the exception of the Mississippi River and the Pearl River, downstream of Jackson. The additional rainfall should not be enough to cause major problems. It will only slow the fall of the rivers. The Pearl River at Jackson is expected to drop below flood stage by this weekend. There could be some flash flooding issues in low lying spots or where roads are already dealing with some flooding. Temperatures tonight stay in the 40s, the same for Thursday. Add on wind and rain, Thursday seems like it’s going to be a downright nasty day. The sun returns Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Sunday will turn cloudy and warmer with a few showers later in the day. High near 60 or in the 60s. Next week looks wet for Monday and Tuesday. Northeast wind tonight at 10mph and Northerly at 15mph Thursday with gusts to 25mph. Average high is 62 and the average low is 39. Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 5:50pm.