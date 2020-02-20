Thousands without power in Warren Co. after tree falls on power lines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Right now, thousands are without power in Warren County.
Mara Hartmann, Public Information Officer, with Entergy said around 1 p.m. a large tree fell in the 1600 block of Highway 27.
When the tree fell it broke several poles, hit transmission lines, and took out power to the Vicksburg East Substation, Hartmann said.
Over 2,851 customers are served from that substation.
Entergy is in the process of removing the tree and also moving as many customers to another power source while repairs are being made.
Power should be restored to all customers by 5:30 according to their interactive outage map.
