Street closures reported in Warren Co. due to flooding

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Several streets are closed and some are back open due to flooding from recent storms in Warren County.
John Elfer with the Emergency Management Agency said the following streets are closed:
- Redwood Rd. between the 1515 and 1950 block
- FreetownRd, at 2944 block
- Ziegler Rd.
- Laney Camp Rd.
- Warriors Trail at the BigBlack
- Summer Seat Rd.
- Chickasaw Rd.
- Long Lake Rd.
- West Deer Creek
- EastDeer Creek
- Thompson Lake Rd.
- Hwy 80 1600 block
- Canal Rd.
- Old Twin Lake Rd.
- Old Jackson Rd.
- Freetown Road in the 2900 block. This was a planned closure prior to flooding for bridge repair
- Old Hwy. 27 near Lee Road and Blossom Lane
- Boy Scout Road (the north end)
The Vicksburg Daily News also posted that that a major slide occurred at the northern end of Boy Scout Road isolating one home.
Highway 27 is now open Elfer said.
A tree also fell in Vicksburg cutting off power to thousands in the city.
