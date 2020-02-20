St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser helps kids like Jordyn, a gymnast

(WLBT) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital helps children battle terrifying diseases for no cost to their family.
The St. Jude Dream Home is one of the biggest fundraisers for the hospital, and it's returning soon.
The hospital changes lives for kids like Jordyn, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2014.
About 3,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with ALL each year in the United States, making it the most common childhood cancer.
Jordyn finished treatment in 2017 but still comes back for checkups.
Jordyn is a gymnast who's back on the mats after her treatment for ALL at St. Jude. Her treatment was a success, and she's now winning awards for gymnastics.
St. Jude never charges for housing, food, travel, or treatment for patients or their families.
Tickets for this year's dream home go on sale March 19.
Everyone who reserves a $100 ticket on Thursday, March 19, will also be entered to win a pair of diamond-studded earnings.
The winner of the Dream Home will be drawn on August 20.
