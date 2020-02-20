Residents return to homes after days of flooding from Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Walking into flooded homes off North Canton Club Circle, the first thing that hits you is the mold smell, that’s already set in.
Residents by the dozens returned to the neighborhood for the first time Wednesday, after the water levels went down.
Most found they had over a couple inches of water inside their homes.
Flooring, carpet and anything that touched them now ruined.
Michael Holder whose home flooded said, “Can’t stay here now because it’s contaminated to me because all the water, feces, germs all that and the power is off which is a good thing because we might have been burnt down.”
Even with insurance, homeowners are still unsure about what’s covered, and whats not.
With so much damage, many say it will be like starting over.
Arsheka Davis-Jackson said, “As you can see the damage is there I did put a lot of better things up. Some of the things I wanted they’re down low some clothes shoes that I wasn’t able to get out they’re damaged.”
On River Road, Jeff Sharp is helping rip out the flooring of his mothers home.
“79 we had about 7-8 feet it was up to the roof, bottom of the roof, in ’83 we had about 4 feet. This time five inches maybe,” said Sharp.
And Jeff Sharp considers himself lucky.
His family surviving three floods, now having to remodel their home all over again. This is the first time without flood insurance.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.