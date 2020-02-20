MPD: Child in critical condition after getting hit by car during morning traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car near Raines Road.
Officers were called to Raines and Milbranch around 7:30 Thursday morning.
Investigators said a juvenile was hit by someone driving a gray Nissan Sentra. The person responsible for the crash did remain on the scene, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The child has been taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
Schools near the crash include Robert R. Chruch Elementary and A Maceo Walker Middle School.
It’s unclear what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
