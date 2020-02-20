Miss. tax return preparer sentenced to prison for false tax returns

MACON, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury sentenced a Mississippi tax return preparer to 16 months in prison for filing false tax returns.
Investigators said Shelleen Ivory-Farmer, the manager of ABS tax Services in Macon, Mississippi, falsified clients’ tax returns by claiming false education credits, itemized deductions, and business and farming losses.
This was done to increase tax refunds paid by the IRS. The total cost in taxes of the fraudulent claims was more than $1.1 million.
Ivory-Farmer, in addition to the 16 months in prison, was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $236,887 back to the United States.
