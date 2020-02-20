Madison Co. supervisor race result heads to court

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The outcome of a Madison County supervisors race from November ended up in court.
The official results show Democrat Karl Banks defeated Republican Jim Harreld by 51 votes.
Harreld filed a petition to contest that outcome, and he's now making his case in a bench trial in Madison County Circuit Court.
Banks was sworn-in to represent District 4 after the election and is currently serving on the board.
There’s no word yet on when the judge will rule on Harreld’s petition.
