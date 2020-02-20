Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say a woman was struck and killed by a parade float as the city celebrated Mardi Gras. News outlets report witnesses say the woman tried to cross between a tandem float, which has two sections that are connected in the middle. She reportedly tripped over the hitch connecting the two sections and was run over by the back half of the float. The accident happened Wednesday night during the Krewe of Nyx parade. The rest of the floats in the parade were diverted after the collision. The woman hasn't been identified. Mardi Gras is Feb. 25.