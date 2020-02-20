Flood damage prevents residents from moving back home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With no insurance, Johnny Lewis is trying to figure out how he will get his home repaired.
Lewis is one of many residents who live off North Canton Club Circle, trying to move back home, but unable to because of flood damage.
“Just looking at my house, it’s nothing nice about all of this here," Lewis said. "I lost everything I had, almost everything...my grandson’s, room my daughter’s room, me and my wife’s room...is just a disaster. Someone needs to do something to help us.”
Every single room took on water; they got out what they could before the flood, but still lost a lot.
“I’m hoping for the Lord right now. I’m happy God sees us through everything,” said Lewis.
On Meadow Oaks Park Drive, Dudley Buford is ripping out all of the carpet of his home of over 20 years.
“I got just a little bit over my slab," Buford said. "Maybe an inch or less, so all the carpet and all the pad got whipped up into my curtains, and some probably whipped up in my Sheetrock a little bit.”
A pile of soaked debris is now piled up at the curb. There’s weeks more of work to do, before this will be a home again, but Dudley’s keeping a positive attitude.
“The main thing is nobody got hurt that I know of, so this is just all material goods," Buford said. "Over time we’ll probably try to rebuild and buy more new stuff.”
