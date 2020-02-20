First Alert Forecast: cold rain Thursday, chilled sunshine Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hang around through Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies – highs making their way from the cold 20s and 30s to the middle 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase by Sunday as temperatures return to ‘near-normal’ levels, in the lower 60s. Clouds may yield a few showers overnight and scattered storms possible by Monday. Highs Monday will run into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms could be gusty during the afternoon hours. A few showers will still be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures slip from the 60s Tuesday to the 50s Wednesday.