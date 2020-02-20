First Alert Forecast: cold rain Thursday, chilled sunshine Friday

PEARL RIVER UPDATE: The river continues to fall, moving below 33’ mark in Jackson by this evening. Water will continue to recede though continued caution is advised in the affected areas. The river will be approaching a crest later today in Simpson and Copiah counties; by Saturday in Monticello, into next week at Columbia. These locations could see their crests within the Top 5 on record, also rivaling the floods of 1983 and 1979.
THURSDAY: Rain, amid a brisk north breeze, will persist through Thursday morning, gradually tapering off as the front continues to sag farther to the south. Rainfall totals will end up being an additional 1-2” through the day. Localized flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Temperatures will likely hang in the 40s all day long. Skies will gradually clear overnight as lows drop to near freezing.
FRIDAY: A frosty start, but at least, sunshine will be there to greet you on a Friday morning. It won’t do a whole lot in the temperature department, only managing highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll stay dry and clear overnight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s; a hard freeze possible north of I-20.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hang around through Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies – highs making their way from the cold 20s and 30s to the middle 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase by Sunday as temperatures return to ‘near-normal’ levels, in the lower 60s. Clouds may yield a few showers overnight and scattered storms possible by Monday. Highs Monday will run into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms could be gusty during the afternoon hours. A few showers will still be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures slip from the 60s Tuesday to the 50s Wednesday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
