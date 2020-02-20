Emotions high in day five of Godbolt mass murder trial

Cory Godbolt cried during Shayla Edwards’ testimony Wednesday on Day 5 of the capital murder trial of Cory Godbolt at the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia. Edwards’ 11-year-old son is one of eight people Godbolt is accused of killing May 27-28 in 2017. (Source: Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)
By Howard Ballou | February 19, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:55 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tears from the defendant and witnesses in the courtroom on day trial of the capital murder trial of 37-year-old Cory Godbolt.

Godbolt broke down during testimony from Shayla Edwards, whose 11-year-old son is one of eight people Godbolt is accused of killing in a mass shooting almost 3 years ago.

Attorneys for the state and defense gathering before Judge David Strong in the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia.

Also taking the stand, Shon Blackwell; his son, 18-year-old Jordan Blackwell, another victim gunned down that day.

Tiffany Edwards broke down sobbing during her testimony Wednesday on Day 5 of the capital murder trial of Cory Godbolt at the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia.
Tiffany Edwards broke down sobbing during her testimony Wednesday on Day 5 of the capital murder trial of Cory Godbolt at the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia. (Source: Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)

Tiffany Edwards sobbed as she testified.

The trial resumes Thursday.

