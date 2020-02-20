Emotions high in day five of Godbolt mass murder trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tears from the defendant and witnesses in the courtroom on day trial of the capital murder trial of 37-year-old Cory Godbolt.
Godbolt broke down during testimony from Shayla Edwards, whose 11-year-old son is one of eight people Godbolt is accused of killing in a mass shooting almost 3 years ago.
Attorneys for the state and defense gathering before Judge David Strong in the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia.
Also taking the stand, Shon Blackwell; his son, 18-year-old Jordan Blackwell, another victim gunned down that day.
Tiffany Edwards sobbed as she testified.
The trial resumes Thursday.
