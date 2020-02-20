Curbside pickup offered for families affected by Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is offering curbside and dumpster pickup for people affected by recent flooding.
Those living on Deer Trail, River Road, Cypress Trail, River Cove, Foxboro Drive, Sedgewick Drive, Canton Club Circle, and Rolling Woods Subdivision will have curbside pickup available to them.
Curbside pickup will be Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm until further notice.
Citizens must call 601-960-1193. Inspectors will come out to assess the trash and the pickup will be the following day.
Dumpster locations will be at Canton Club Circle and Sedgewick Drive intersection as well as River Road and Deer Trail intersection.
Dumpsters are available Friday, February 21, 2020 and next week only. Dumpster pickup will be 8:00 am – 3:00 pm.
If people who do not live in the affected areas listed but have damage from the recent flood, they should call the number that’s listed and inspectors will come out to assess the trash.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.