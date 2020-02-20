Alleged Baptist Hospital shooter had murder, domestic violence in arrest record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A look at accused Baptist Hospital shooter Jamal Holmes’ criminal history shows that multiple critical incidents took place in February through the years.
Deep in the files is a murder charge for which Holmes was booked on February 23, 2007. Because of the age of the case, we were unable to track down who Holmes was accused of killing, or what became of the case.
Some posts on social media say there was a terrible, tragic accident.
Seven years later, on February 11, 2014, Holmes was booked on charges of aggravated assault domestic violence - a felony. Court documents say he beat and strangled his sister.
On her request, the felony was reduced to misdemeanor simple domestic violence.
Police say that before Jamal Holmes shot Christina Davis, the mother of six of his children, there was a struggle. We're told he attempted to strangle her.
The website for the National Domestic Violence Hotline says that strangulation is considered a significant predictor for future lethal violence. Victims who have been strangled are at 10 times the risk of being killed by their partners.
“It does appear to be domestic," said Jackson Police Chief James Davis. "We found that the individual approached the female in the parking lot and a struggle took place.”
Police say Holmes shot Browning Luckett, Jr., for trying to intervene in his fight with Christina Davis. Both she and Luckett, an unarmed security guard, were defenseless.
Holmes' last stop is also deeply tied to an incident in his past. Holmes' brother also passed away in recent years, said his uncle, Larry Holmes.
“He died in prison. I don’t know what happened to him, but I know he died in prison. That’s what grave – he killed himself on his grave,” said Larry Holmes.
On Jamal Holmes’ Facebook page, his friends called for compassion for those with mental illness. I spoke with Holmes’ mother, who said the family doesn’t wish to comment right now.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.