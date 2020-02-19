City of Jackson settles lawsuit with Siemens for $89 million over faulty water meter system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that the city has reached a settlement with Siemens regarding faulty water meter and billing system. The settlement is for over $89 million.
Siemens was contracted to revamp the city’s water billing system in 2013. They promised efficiency but the mayor said they brought only obstacles instead, and cost the city millions of dollars.
The city alleges that the company inflated costs by reselling meters.
