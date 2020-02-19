Victim identified in Jones County murder investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman found dead in her Jones County home Monday afternoon has been identified.
Officials from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found inside a home on Shady Lane Road off State Route 15. Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall identified the victim at 82-year-old Betty Lou Dickerson.
Jones County Sheriff’s Investigator J.D. Carter said they are investigating the death as a murder.
Carter said deputies are searching for a silver 2016 Toyota Camry with Mississippi tag JND 6090, which is missing from the home.
Officials said no other details are being released at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
