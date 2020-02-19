Trump ousts top defense official who certified Ukraine aid

In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood speaks during a news conference on the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, at the Pentagon. John Rood, the Pentagon's top policy official who had certified last year that the Defense Department had seen enough anti-corruption progress in Ukraine to justify releasing congressionally authorized aid, has resigned at President Donald Trump's request. (Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)