State Board of Contractors offers tips to home owners affected by flooding to avoid scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Board of Contractors (MSBOC) is warning property owners affected by recent flooding from the Pearl River to be careful when hiring contractors to repair damage.
MSBOC Executive Director, Stephanie Sills Lee warns what some contractors may try and take advantage of people in need.
“Although most contractors are honest, there are contractors who take advantage of individuals, especially in disaster situations,” warns Lee.
MSBOC offers the following suggestions for hiring contractors to repair any damage sustained as a result of the floods:
- Don’t rush into repairs, no matter how badly they are needed.
- Don’t pay cash or give money up front.
- Be cautious of door to door offers of repair service and flyers or business cards that are left on your doorstep or in your mailbox.
- Get at least three estimates and verify references.
- Have a written agreement detailing the work to be performed.
- Obtain copies of the contractor’s license and insurance policy and verify the documents are valid.
Homeowners can use MSBOC online resources at www.msboc.us to check the license status of the contractor they plan to hire, and to get tips on wise repair and improvement choices.
