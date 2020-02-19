Sheriff: Car wanted in Jones Co. murder investigation spotted in Ga.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the car taken from the home of a murder victim on Monday was reportedly spotted near Atlanta, Ga.
We’re told investigators are still working to track down the silver Toyota Camry, and the U.S. Marshals Service has joined in the search.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said the car was taken from the home of 82-year-old Betty Lou Dickerson.
Dickerson was found dead inside her home on Shady Lane Road in the Shady Grove community Monday afternoon. After investigating the scene, deputies determined Dickerson had been murdered.
Investigators have yet to release any information about a potential suspect or suspects but have made finding the 2016 Toyota with the license plate JND 6090 a priority.
Berlin is asking anyone with information about the murder or the location of car to call the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147.
