Shaprinika Williams, 23

February 19, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shaprinika Williams, a 23-year-old black woman, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, after being critically injured during a shooting two days earlier, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Williams arrived at an undisclosed hospital at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday in critical condition with wounds on her legs.

Investigators believe the shooting took place on Eminence Row after Williams and 26-year-old Angel Smoot got into a fight.

Holmes said Smoot has been arrested and charged with murder.

