Search underway for toddler, 1, in Tennessee last seen by family two months ago

(WAVE) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public for help looking for a toddler who has not been seen by family members for more than two months.
NBC-affiliate station WCYB reports Evelyn Boswell, who is 16 months old, “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019,” per a notice from the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services to the sheriff’s office.
The toddler is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement regarding the classification of the search:
"We realize that some may question why an Amber Alert has not been issued for the child. Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert are established by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued."
The FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the search.
Boswell’s parents are reportedly involved in the investigation, but it is not clear to what extent.
If you have any information on Boswell’s location, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330 or dial 911.
