Marcus Journigan, 36

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marcus Journigan, a 36-year-old black man, was found dead Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after being shot multiple times, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Journigan was found near railroad tracks at Ford Avenue near Markham Street at approximately 8 a.m.
It’s unclear how long Journigan’s body had been there.
Yazoo County Investigator Terry Gann told 3 On Your Side they believed Journigan was a suspect in the disappearance of Phillip Dunn, a man missing since February 12.
No arrests have been made in this case.
