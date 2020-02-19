Marcus Journigan, 36

Body of man shot multiple times found on Jackson railroad tracks (Source: WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster | February 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 4:36 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marcus Journigan, a 36-year-old black man, was found dead Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after being shot multiple times, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Journigan was found near railroad tracks at Ford Avenue near Markham Street at approximately 8 a.m.

It’s unclear how long Journigan’s body had been there.

Yazoo County Investigator Terry Gann told 3 On Your Side they believed Journigan was a suspect in the disappearance of Phillip Dunn, a man missing since February 12.

No arrests have been made in this case.

