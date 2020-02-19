Kroger donates $15,000 to JSU in order to help fight food insecurity on campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kroger has donated $15,000 in gift cards to Jackson State University.
The money is to support the college’s food pantries in order to help fight food insecurity on campus.
Acting JSU President Thomas Hudson said the partnership with Kroger is just the beginning.
"The Tiger Food Pantry serves an important purpose here. We really appreciate Kroger for stepping up to the plate,” said Hudson.
Hudson said Mississippi has many food deserts and cited food insecurity throughout Jackson, saying, “There is food insecurity on our campus and most people don’t even realize this. So, this effort with Kroger really helps us out a lot.”
Teresa Dickerson, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Delta Division, said the gift cards are “very convenient” and that "food can be purchased seamlessly just by handing over the gift cards to the store leader.”
