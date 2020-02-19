John Doe, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after a shooting police believe happened in the western part of the city.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said someone brought the man to an undisclosed Jackson hospital at approximately 6 a.m.
Holmes said the man had been shot in the upper part of the body and died shortly after arriving.
Investigators believe it happened at an unknown location on Florence Avenue.
Police have not made any arrests in the case nor determined a motive.
