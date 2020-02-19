Jerrie Kency, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jerrie Kency, a 28-year-old man, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, after a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Jackson, according to police.

Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 5 a.m. at an apartment complex located on Sunset Drive.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after Kency and another man got into a fight over a woman, and the other man shot him.

Holmes said police know the gunman involved, but no arrests have been made at this point.

