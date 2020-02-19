Former Walls police chief indicted on embezzlement charges

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday that Special Agents from his office have arrested the former police chief of the Town of Walls.
Herb Brewer has been indicted by a grand jury for embezzlement. A demand letter worth $6,943.58, including interest and investigative costs, was issued to Brewer at the time of his arrest.
Brewer is accused of embezzling city funds by selling vehicles seized by the police department and pocketing the proceeds. He allegedly sold a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Tahoe to members of his own family. By failing to deliver the proceeds from the sale of the cars to the Town of Walls, he allegedly embezzled $1,850 from taxpayers.
After identifying the bills of sale for the two vehicles, investigators determined Brewer sold the vehicles for less than they were worth, furthering the taxpayer loss by a combined $2,730.
“As long as I hold this position, the Auditor’s office will continue to hold officials accountable when they use their offices to benefit themselves or their family,” said Auditor White. “This sort of illegal self-dealing will not be tolerated.”
Brewer surrendered to Special Agents at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. A bond amount was not immediately set.
A $50,000 surety bond covers Brewer’s time as police chief of Walls. A surety bond is similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Brewer will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.
If convicted, Brewer faces $5,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
