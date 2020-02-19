First Alert Forecast: rainy spells continue Wednesday, Thursday

PEARL RIVER UPDATE: The river continues to be in a slow fall, now below the 36’ mark in Jackson. It remains high enough that areas remain flooded and water has been retained in some areas. Continued caution is advised in the affected areas. The river is approaching a crest today in Simpson and Copiah counties; by Thursday in Monticello, Friday at Columbia.
WEDNESDAY: The front will stall near the area, acting as a conveyor belt for weak systems to ride along, bring periods of rain. We’ll see a bit of a lull through Wednesday, though scattered showers will be possible. Highs will be in the 50s. Rain chances will uptick again Wednesday night into Thursday with lows in the lower to middle 40s.
THURSDAY: Rain, amid a brisk north breeze, will persist through Thursday morning, gradually tapering off as the front continues to sag farther to the south. Rainfall totals will end up being an additional 0.5 – 1” through the day. Temperatures will likely hang in the 40s all day long. Skies will gradually clear overnight as lows drop to near freezing.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will move in the wake of our mid-week soaker. Sunshine returns by Friday and Saturday. Highs late week will be chilly, hanging the 50s. Clouds return along with rain chances through Sunday and continue into next week. Temperatures will run near or just above normal, in the lower to middle 60s.
