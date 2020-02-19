Employee of Papa John’s in Horn Lake may have exposed customers to hepatitis A

“The risk of transmission of hepatitis A in this situation is likely very low," said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “However, as a precaution, we recommend that anyone who ate food from this restaurant between February 6th and February 11th should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not done so already. And again, those who may have been exposed between January 28th and February 5th should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill.”