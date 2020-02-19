Coroner: Woman found dead under Marshall County bridge died of accidental drug overdose

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman whose body was found under a bridge in rural Marshall County in December died of an accidental drug overdose, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
Sarah Vinick was reported missing in early November. She was last seen getting into a truck at at her Cordova rental house.
Her body was found on Christmas Eve under the Coldwater Creek Bridge on North Banks Road.
Investigators said Vinick’s body may have been there several weeks before being discovered.
According to Marshall County Coroner James Anderson, Vinick died of a drug overdose and the manner of death has been ruled accidental.
Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told WMC in December they did not believe Vinick died under the bridge but was placed there.
It remains unclear exactly where Vinick died. The investigation is ongoing.
There is a reward for information in the case. Call (662) 252-1311 if you have information.
