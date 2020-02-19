Christina Deloris Davis, 32

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christina Deloris Davis, a 32-year-old woman, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a shooting at the employee parking lot of Baptist Medical Center, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Officers say a man later identified as Jamal Antoine Holmes approached Davis, who worked at the hospital as a nurse, after she arrived for work.
Investigators said security guard Browning Luckett Jr. saw Holmes assault Davis and ran over to intervene.
Police say Holmes then shot Luckett and Davis.
Another hospital security officer attempted to stop Holmes, but he managed to get into Davis’ car and drive away.
Police say that vehicle was found at Oak Grove Church in Pearl shortly afterward.
Witnesses said a man walked onto the church’s cemetery and shot himself.
JPD Chief James Davis said the incident was domestic-related.
Holmes was believed to be Christina Davis’ boyfriend.
