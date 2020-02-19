Browning Luckett Jr., 64

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Browning Luckett Jr., a 64-year-old black man, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a shooting at the employee parking lot of Baptist Medical Center, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 6:30 a.m.
Holmes said Luckett, who worked at the hospital as a security guard, saw a man later identified as Jamal Antoine Holmes assault a woman in the employee lot shortly after she arrived for work.
When Luckett ran over to intervene, investigators say Holmes shot him and the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Christina Deloris Davis, who worked as a nurse at Baptist.
Another hospital security officer attempted to stop Holmes, but he managed to get into Davis’ car and drive away.
Police say that vehicle was found at Oak Grove Church in Pearl shortly afterward.
Witnesses said a man walked onto the church’s cemetery and shot himself.
JPD Chief James Davis said the incident was domestic-related.
Holmes was believed to be Christina Davis’ boyfriend.
