VIDEO: Puppies stranded on porch rescued from flood waters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A rescue called Coco’s Senior House and Sanctuary went out in a boat to look for pets left behind after people evacuated neighborhoods due to flooding.
They rescued a group of puppies off of the front porch of a home in north Jackson.
The porch was completely surrounded by flood waters as water continued to rise. Three shivering puppies were saved and taken to the vet for care.
A couple of shelters in the metro are housing animals for residents affected by flooding.
There is no reason to leave a pet behind in flooded areas.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.