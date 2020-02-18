Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flash flooding is a concern as we have a Flash Flood Watch in effect. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall in a short period of time, resulting in flash flooding. Areas to the north of Jackson are a concern tonight, but all areas may need to be watched Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front is slowly dropping across our area and showers are forming along and behind it. Severe weather is unlikely outside of flash flooding and a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for our southernmost counties tonight. Total rainfall thru Thursday should be at or below 3 inches. Much colder air is moving in. Lows by morning will be around 50 and highs Wednesday with occasional lighter rain showers will be in the 50s. Expect lows in the 40s tomorrow night and highs on Thursday will stay in the 40s. Occasional rain with windy conditions will be an issue Thursday. Expect drier weather Friday. Lows near freezing and highs in the 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. There may be a shower or two Sunday. Average high is 61 and the average low is 39. Northerly wind at 10 mph tonight and northeasterly at the same speed Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:39am and the sunset is 5:49pm.