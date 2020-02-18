Saints players react to Brees announcement on social media

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees will be back in the Black and Gold for another season according to a post No. 9 made on Instagram. His teammates reacted quickly to the big news on social media.
Cam Jordan went the comedic route posting on Instagram stories," Drew said he running it back...was never worried.
Alvin Kamara reacted to Jordan’s post with his own playful banter.
Drew’s favorite target, Michael Thomas, also took to Instagram fired up Brees would return.
“Pick a team, stay loyal and build something you can stand on then reap the reward,” said Thomas.
Kamara also chimed in his approval that QB1 is back in NOLA.
“Haaaaaaaaaaaa..run it back den,” said Kamara.
