Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Morton boy who family says suffers from a medical condition

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy out of Morton, Mississippi.
Bryce Thompson is described as a white male who is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has short black hair and green eyes.
Thompson was last seen early Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Irby Road in Scott County.
Bryce was last seen walking east on Highway 80 West wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes.
Family says Bryce suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If you know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-938-1769.
